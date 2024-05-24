BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 36,971 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HI stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

