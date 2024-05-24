BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 6,243 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

