BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 70,624 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,956,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

