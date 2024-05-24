BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 7,972 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $17,588,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $50.84 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

