BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 8,485 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $179,125,000 after buying an additional 257,892 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,353,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,002 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

