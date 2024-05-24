BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $8,825,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

NYSE OGS opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

