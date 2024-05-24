BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,722 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

