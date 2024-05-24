Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $83,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Boot Barn by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $111.23 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

