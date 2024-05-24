Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) PT at GBX 1,236.50

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270.80 ($16.15).

BYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,385 ($17.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,359 ($17.27) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.07) to GBX 1,285 ($16.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Big Yellow Group Announces Dividend

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 901 ($11.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 4,554.46%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

