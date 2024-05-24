Brokerages Set Currys plc (LON:CURY) Target Price at GBX 77.80

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.17 ($0.99).

Get Currys alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Currys from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Currys

Currys Stock Down 1.5 %

Currys Company Profile

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £793.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,755.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Currys has a 52-week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.66.

(Get Free Report

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.