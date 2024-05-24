Brokerages Set Currys plc (LON:CURY) Target Price at GBX 77.80

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.17 ($0.99).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Currys from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
