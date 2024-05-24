Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) PT at C$13.28

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$10.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.