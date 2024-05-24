Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Price Target at $278.57

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.57.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $292.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,433,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.