Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 129,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,169,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $39.65 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

