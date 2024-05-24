BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$91.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.83. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

BRP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOO. National Bankshares upped their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.23.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

