BRP (DOOO) to Release Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-6.110 EPS and its FY25 guidance at CAD7.25-8.25 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.08.

BRP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

