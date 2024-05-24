Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 224 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 831,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $160,088,000 after acquiring an additional 489,712 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 41,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 35,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

