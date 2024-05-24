Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) vs. Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Head to Head Analysis

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Dorian LPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 17.28 $12.44 million N/A N/A Dorian LPG $552.96 million 3.38 $172.44 million $7.53 6.11

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 55.02% 33.59% 17.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Dorian LPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cadeler A/S and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dorian LPG 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.19%. Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Cadeler A/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

