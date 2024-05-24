Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Purchases C$1,760,000.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,760,000.00.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Charles Pellerin bought 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.24 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.74 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$363.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.08). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$421.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$402.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.