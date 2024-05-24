Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.09

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.09 and traded as high as $68.55. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $65.91, with a volume of 22,910 shares.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $517.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.