Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 100,000 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,475,821 shares in the company, valued at $117,327,618.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $387,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.61 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

LAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

