CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) & Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Critical Review

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Captivision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $204.44 million 0.51 -$2.45 million $0.09 12.78 Captivision $14.64 million 10.22 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 4.62% 8.71% 3.69% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.0% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Captivision on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.