Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Celestica stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

