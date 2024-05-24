CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 588,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 275,321 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

CNP stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

