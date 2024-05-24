Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $7.42. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 923,633 shares.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
