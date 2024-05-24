CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.10

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.91. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 5,496 shares traded.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

