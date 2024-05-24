Champion Iron (CIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$7.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.