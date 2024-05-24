Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $204,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,694 shares of company stock worth $2,844,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

