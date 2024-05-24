Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $26,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

