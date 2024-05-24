Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,121,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,073,410 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $16.03 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.