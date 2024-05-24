Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.05 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $27,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 266,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 5,203.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 251,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 163,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SKYW. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

