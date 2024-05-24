Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 187,653 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $27,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,167,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $859.88 million, a P/E ratio of -104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.19. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AXL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

