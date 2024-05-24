Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.17 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $27,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741 shares of company stock worth $96,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.