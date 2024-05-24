Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,211 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $43,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482,109 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $8,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

