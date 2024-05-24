Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,017,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

