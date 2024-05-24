Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,722 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $27,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in OSI Systems by 208.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 168.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,994 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

