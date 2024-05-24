Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,294 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $25,322,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,972 shares of company stock worth $59,736,872 in the last ninety days. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

