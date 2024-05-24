Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 58,877 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $26,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

