Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03). 2,815,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,395,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.97 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38.
Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers tobacco alternative products, including CBD-infused oral chew pouches and herbal smokes.
