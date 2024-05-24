Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $226,700.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $115.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.