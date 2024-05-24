Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.93

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $64.85, with a volume of 478172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

