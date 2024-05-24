City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $410.45

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.45 ($5.22) and traded as high as GBX 426.52 ($5.42). City of London shares last traded at GBX 424.50 ($5.40), with a volume of 1,119,760 shares traded.

City of London Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,698.00 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

City of London Company Profile

In other City of London news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 1,500 shares of City of London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £5,895 ($7,492.37). Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

