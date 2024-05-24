Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 114,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 662.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.72. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

