Comparing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magyar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Magyar Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 16.44% 7.26% 0.85% Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $40.75 million 1.79 $7.71 million $1.20 9.21 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

