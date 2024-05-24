Comparing Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metro Bank and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Metropolitan Bank has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Metro Bank.

79.8% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank 15.82% 10.57% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and Metropolitan Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $845.12 million 0.28 -$89.92 million N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank $403.31 million 1.21 $76.90 million $6.08 7.15

Metropolitan Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metro Bank.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Metro Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and fixed term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes. In addition, it offers private banking products and services, such as private bank, savings, foreign currency, and money management accounts; mortgages; credit cards; and partnership loans. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, money market, demand deposit, and other interest-bearing transaction accounts. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit cards. The company was formerly known as Metbank Holding Corp. and changed its name to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. in January 2007. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.