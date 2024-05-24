Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $232,061.56 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 9th, Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $12,698.40.

CFLT opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after buying an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

