Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $232,061.56 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $12,698.40.
Confluent Stock Performance
CFLT opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
