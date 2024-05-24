Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells $428,679.48 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20.

CFLT opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Confluent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Confluent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

