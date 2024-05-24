Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells $428,679.48 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20.
Confluent Trading Down 3.0 %
CFLT opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Confluent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Confluent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Confluent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.