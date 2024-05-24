CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $232,650.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CoreCivic stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after buying an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 641,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1,284.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,508 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

