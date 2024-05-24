Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,663,602 shares in the company, valued at $184,284,890.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $958,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $952,050.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,217,150.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,206,150.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,151,150.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 2.03. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $20,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

