Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Crocs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.