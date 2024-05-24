CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

